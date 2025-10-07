New Delhi, October 7: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings on Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti. In a post on X, the Congress MP emphasised that Maharshi Valmiki inspired humanity to adopt the path of truth and righteousness."Heartfelt greetings to all on the birth anniversary of Ramayana's creator, the Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki Ji. Through his life philosophy, he inspired humanity to walk the path of truth, justice, love, and righteousness," Gandhi wrote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished on Maharshi Valmiki's birth anniversary and mentioned that his pure ideas and thoughts have a profound impact on societies and families."Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Since ancient times, his pure and ideal thoughts have had a profound impact on our society and families. His conceptual beacon, based on social harmony, will continue to illuminate the lives of all citizens forever," PM Modi wrote on 'X'. Valmiki Jayanti 2025: ‘Maharishi Valmiki, One of the Foundational Pillars of Indian Culture’, President Droupadi Murmu Leads Nation in Paying Tribute.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced to mark statewide Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7 with grandeur, featuring numerous events, including Ramayana recitations, cultural programs, devotional songs, hymns, and lamp-lighting ceremonies, to be held at all Valmiki-associated temples and sites. A major program will take place at Maharishi Valmiki's meditation site in Chitrakoot. As every year, local artists will be given a spiritual platform, and the CM has instructed the culture department to ensure the presence and focus of public representatives on community participation. Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Wishes: Share Greetings, Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Pargat Diwas.

रामायण के रचयिता, आदिकवि महर्षि वाल्मीकि जी की जयंती पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। अपने जीवन-दर्शन से उन्होंने मानवता को सत्य, न्याय, प्रेम और सदमार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा दी। pic.twitter.com/vNe2aZIoCa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2025

Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the great Hindu epic Ramayana. Maharishi (great sage) Valmiki is hailed as the author of the oldest version of the Ramayana, the story of Lord Ram. His contributions to literature and spirituality have made him a beloved figure. He is revered as Adi Kavi, the first poet of the Sanskrit language. According to the Hindu calendar, Valmiki Jayanti falls on the full moon day of the month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar.

