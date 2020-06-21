New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020 and hailed the importance of yoga in strengthening the respiratory and immune system of human body. He appealed to the people to perform yoga asanas like Pranayam and Anulom Vilom to boost immunity. He also advised people to do yoga at home and with family regularly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the nation, PM Narendra Modi stated that International Yoga Day is a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood. He said, "Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent." Apart from this, PM Modi remembered Swami Vivekanand's saying on Yoga.

He added, "If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen." In his speech PM Modi advised people to strengthen their bonds with family members though yoga.

Here's what PM Modi said:

Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2020

If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2020

This is the first time that PM Modi is celebrating International Yoga Day through the video conferencing. This year's theme is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family" and PM has asked people to join the celebrations virtually at 7 am on June 21. The reason for PM Modi to take the virtual route is due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has reached 8,908,302 people globally and killed 4,66,265 people. PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation on International Yoga Day 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Prime Minister's Speech on World Yoga Day.

Earlier on December 14, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as "International Day of Yoga", months after PM Modi had proposed the idea. It may be noted that earlier his address was scheduled at Leh this year, however, PM Modi will address the country from the national capital itself.

Following his address to the nation, PM Modi will perform different asanas of Yoga. Press Information Bureau will host live streaming of PM Modi's speech and him performing Yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Also, Doordarshan network channels and news channels will also live stream PM Modi's address to the nation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 07:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).