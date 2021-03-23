The global market for industrial hemp is estimated at $60-70 billion per year. Even a 1 percent share in this would gain Kyrgyzstan four times more profit than what the largest gold digger, Kumtor, contributes today.

This was stated in an address to the President, government and faction leaders of the Kyrgyz parliament, by a well-known addiction care specialist, Professor Jenishbek Nazaraliev, and many international experts who attended an international conference in Bishkek titled: "Will Kyrgyzstan overcome poverty through the use of industrial, medical and recreational cannabis?".

The conference was opened by Professor Nazaraliev, who in his introductory speech noted that Kyrgyzstan faced the most severe economic and social crisis in its history in 2020. He went on to state that “Almost every inhabitant lives on $2.10 per day, with an internationally recognized poverty indicator of $1.90. On average 10 percent of the worldwide population lives in poverty and we have twice as many living within that poverty line! Growing hemp for industrial, medical, scientific and recreational purposes will provide employment opportunities to the rural population of Kyrgyzstan, help solve the problems of poverty and related alcoholism, and create preconditions for modern textile and medical production.”

Dr Nazaraliev further noted in his address to Sadyr Japarov, that this will put an end to the distressed situation of the Kyrgyz people, revive the industry and become a guarantee of prosperity.

Experts from other countries also took part in the event and shared the experience of their countries on the legalization of cannabis. The Head of the Ukrainian Cannabis Association, Alexander Chizhov, proposed to jointly develop the market for cannabis products. By way of example, he demonstrated a sheepskin coat and a hat made of cannabis. He shared, “I am pleased to welcome you on behalf of the Ukrainian Cannabis Association, which unites approximately 40 leading companies dealing with industrial cannabis in Ukraine - legally - and is achieving great success. We can show you that it is cost-effective and beneficial for society and the country, economically. Such opportunities can be adapted, including in Kyrgyzstan. We, for example, produce food products - oil, seeds, halva, etc. The food sphere is very developed. In addition, the textile industry is well-developed and these are natural, ecologically safe products. We even produced a revolutionary cannabis product - hemp fur!"

Past Chairman of the Health Care Service Committee of the Georgian Parliament, Akaki Zoidze, expressed his wish that the initiative to legalize cannabis in Kyrgyzstan would find support from society and the government and explained: "The entire worldwide community is essentially moving towards the legalization and decriminalization of cannabis. And this is not only from a monetary point of view, but also in terms of recognition, prosperity and development prospects of the country, and investment opportunities. This is one of the main reasons why we are in Georgia initiated into legislation measures that would regulate the use of cannabis for industrial, medical or recreational purposes. We had to suspend this initiative due to the opposition of public opinion, as this is the mentality of our society after many years in the Soviet Union. Therefore, it takes time. Georgia is still hanging on to this prospect as we had investors in 2018 who were ready to invest $300 million and implement projects in the use of cannabis in textiles and the food industry.”

Mikhail Golichenko, a specialist in the field of legal support for drug legislation reforms in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, recalled that the issue of industrial production and the availability of recreational cannabis for medical purposes had been resolved in Canada. He provided statistics and stated that “We have all the data on the impact of cannabis production on peoples’ livelihoods, on the economy, and this can be used to justify the initiative. I can state the following numbers: according to the National Statistical Committee, about 1% of Canada's GDP is derived from the cannabis industry. This number is comparable to the production of alcohol."

Expert Konstantin Doroshenko from Kiev reminded all that even in the developed economies of the world, such as Canada, the USA, the Netherlands, European states, decriminalization and legalization of cannabis is currently taking place. Since its impact from a medicinal and recreational point of is in many ways beneficial for humans. “We know that a person using cannabis is not aggressive. We know that medical cannabis saves lives and makes life easier for people who are terminally ill. And we know that medical cannabis helps to treat complex mental conditions,” he said.

A memorandum and specific proposals were drawn up for the government of the Kyrgyz Republic as the outcomes of the conference.