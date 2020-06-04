INX Media Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petition Filed by CBI Challenging P Chidambaram's Bail

Congress Leader P Chidambaram. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 4: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a review petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the bail of former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX media case. Chidambaram was granted bail in the case probed by the CBI in October. P Chidambaram Walks Out After Spending 106 Days in Tihar Jail, Welcomed by Jubilant Congress Workers.

The plea was heard by a bench of Justices P Banumathi, AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy. " We have perused the Review Petition and the connected papers carefully and are convinced that the order, of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration. The Review Petition is, accordingly, dismissed," reported NDTV quoting the SC bench as saying.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram and others in connection with INX Media money laundering case. Last year in August, the former union minister was arrested by the CBI in connection with the case. Though the former union minister was granted bail in the case probed the cbi, but he stayed in the ED custody. After spending 106 days in prison, Chidambaram was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail on bail.

The ED lodged a money laundering case against Chidambaram in 2017 in connection to the alleged flouting of norms to allow Rs 305 crore foreign infusion into the Peter Mukherjea-promoted media firm. Meanwhile, the CBI is probing corruption charges against the Senior Congress leader in connectin with the same case.