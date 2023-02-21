Bengaluru, February 21: Faced with embarrassment following a bitter public tussle between two senior women officers, the Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred them, without specifying their new posting.

IPS officer and Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa D, and IAS officer and Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Rohini Sindhuri Dasari had levelled allegations against each other. IAS vs IPS in Karnataka: Social Media War Between Rohini Sindhuri and Roopa Moudgil Over ‘Personal Photos’ Escalates, CM Basavaraj Bommai Orders Issuance of Notices to Warring Officers.

Roopa's husband Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with immediate effect.

With the public spat between the two senior women bureaucrats getting murkier, causing huge embarrassment to the government, multiple Ministers had expressed displeasure against their conduct, and had warned action, citing service rule violation.

The quarrel between Roopa and Rohini Sindhuri Dasari on Monday reached the office of the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, with both of them submitting a petition seeking action against each other, and explaining their stance. IPS vs IAS: Warring Officers D Roopa Moudgil, Rohini Sindhuri Transferred Without Posting by Karnataka Govt After Fight Over ‘Private Pics’ Posted on Facebook.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said, the Chief Secretary has given direction to both officials verbally and in writing, to abide by All India Services Conduct Rules, and they have agreed to it. "I expect them to follow the rules", he had said.