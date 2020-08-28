Jammu, August 28: In a major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir administration directed that all asymptomatic COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu province be allowed home isolation like it is being done in Kashmir, said Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Free oximeter, compulsory Arogya Setu and proper isolation space with a poster outside the house are among the conditions that are being allowed during home quarantine in Kashmir Valley. Health Ministry Issues Revised Guidelines For Home Isolation of Mildly Symptomatic and Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients.

Those presently admitted at the hospital here will have to wait till they test negative for COVID-19.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported a total of 7,743 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.