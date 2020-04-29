Operation Melahura: Two Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces During Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian District

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, April 29: The security forces on Wednesday gunned down two terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian on Tuesday as part of Operation Melahura. The fierce gunfight took place after terrorists opened fire on a search party of the security forces at Melhora in Zainapora area of the district. According to details by Kashmir Zone Police, the search operation is still underway. The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army also tweeted saying that two terrorists were eliminated in Shopian.

On the night of April 28, a terrorist was killed in an encounter at Zainpora in Shopian district. An army official said on Tuesday that the joint operation is being conducted by Army's 55 RR, Shopian Police and CRPF. "Op Melhura (Shopian). One terrorist killed. Joint operation in progress," the army said in a brief statement. Operation Melahura: Four Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces During Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Take a Look at the Tweet:

Earlier in the day, there were reports that a joint operation by the police and the army is underway with firing going on between the two sides. According to reports, security forces had a specific input about the presence of a group of two to three militants holed up in the area. Reports further inform that as the cordon operation was tightened, the hiding militants fired at the security forces which led to an encounter.