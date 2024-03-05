Banihal/Jammu, March 5: Two people were killed after their car skidded off a road and fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said. The accident happened at the Battery Cashman area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said. Udhampur Road Accident: One Killed After Tanker Collides With Hillside on Jammu Srinagar National Highway (See Pic)

The car skidded off the road and fell into the 150-metre-deep gorge, the officials said and added that its passengers, Hakam Din (25) and Tariq Ahmed (32), were rushed to a hospital by police personnel and locals. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: One Killed After Tanker Collides With Hillside on Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur (See Pics)

Din and Ahmed, residents of Sangaldan-Gool belt's Dalwa area, were declared brought dead at the hospital, they said. The officials said that a case has been registered at the Ramban police station.