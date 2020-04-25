Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorists, Associate Gunned Down by Security Forces in Pulwama Encounter

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, April 25: Security forces gunned down two terrorists and their associate in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. The pre-dawn encounter took place at Goripora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district, police said. The identities of the slain terrorists were not immediately known. There was no immediate report about any soldier or civilian getting injured in the gunfight. Pakistan Now Sending COVID-Infected Militants Into Jammu and Kashmir, Says Police Chief Dilbag Singh.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora area after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. During the gunfight, two terrorists and one of their associates were killed by security forces. This came hours after an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Rajouri District.

Jammu and Kashmir Police's Update on Pulwama Encounter:

According to reports, two militants had kidnapped a policeman at Yaripora in Kulgam district and were travelling with him when they were intercepted by a naka party of the security forces. A brief encounter followed in which both the militants were killed and the abducted cop was rescued. This was the second abduction of a policeman in Kashmir in two days. On Thursday, a policeman was abducted from Shopian district. The police had immediately swung into action and rescued the abducted policeman.