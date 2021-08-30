Jammu, Aug 30: Two people died after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place at Draba village in the Surankote area when the driver of the vehicle lost control over it at a turn, they said.

Rescuers were immediately rushed to the spot of the accident and they retrieved two critically injured persons who succumbed while being taken to a hospital, the officials said. The identity of the deceased is being ascertained, they said.