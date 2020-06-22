Palamu, June 22: A car carrying a newlywed couple and three others met an accident and fell into a fast-flowing river in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday. When the car was sinking, locals jumped into the river to save the newlywed couple and other occupants of the vehicle from drowning. A video of the dramatic rescue efforts by local residents is going viral on social media. Jharkhand Road Accident: Bus Carrying Migrant Workers to West Bengal Turns Turtle in Ranchi's Sikidiri Ghati; 20 Injured.

According to a report, the newlywed couple and their relatives were returning to the groom's village when the car they were travelling by fell off a bridge and got swept away by the strong current of the Malay river. The car was swept away to around half a kilometre in the river. The video showed a group of people pulling the half-sunk car back to safety. Jharkhand: 11 Dead, 39 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge in Garhwa.

Locals Jump Into Fast-Flowing River to Save Newlywed Couple in Jharkhand:

The locals smashed open the car's windows and rescued the couple and three others. The accident took place amid heavy rains and thundershowers in Ranchi and other districts of Jharkhand on Sunday.

