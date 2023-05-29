Ranchi, May 29: In a bid to escape the police, a chain snatcher in Ranchi, Jharkhand, resorted to an unusual tactic. The thief swallowed the gold chain he snatched. However, his attempt to evade police went wrong, and he was hospitalised afterwards. The two chain snatchers, Salman and Jafar, targeted a woman near the Dubadih Bridge within the jurisdiction of Doranda police station. Swiftly snatching her gold chain, the duo made a hasty getaway on a motorcycle.

According to the media reports, the police officers chased Salman and Jafar for a kilometre until they successfully nabbed the duo. In a desperate bid to elude arrest, Salman resorted to an extreme measure. In a bizarre move, he ingested the gold chain. However, the police officers saw Salman swallowing the chain. Bravo! 10-Year-Old Pune Girl Foils Chain Snatcher’s Attempt To Grab Grandmother’s Chain, Video of Her Brave Act Goes Viral.

Following the arrest, DSP Raja Mitra ordered an X-ray examination of Salman's abdomen and chest to determine the whereabouts of the swallowed gold chain. The X-ray revealed that the chain had become lodged in Salman's chest. This caused Salman to experience chest pain. Consequently, he was swiftly admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for necessary medical treatment. Delhi: Two Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman’s Chain at Gunpoint in Rohini, Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces.

"The chain would be recovered from Salman's chest and will be handed over to the woman," reported Aaj Tak, quoting Ranchi SP as saying. A team of doctors is closely monitoring Salman's condition, carefully assessing the situation. The gold chain lodged in his chest will be extracted through either gastroscopy, endoscopy, or surgery, based on the medical recommendations.

