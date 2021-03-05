Ranchi, March 5: Jharkhand is likely to literally feel the heat from next week as the mercury is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius. According to the MET office, the temperature in the state capital here will remain between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius between March 12-18; while the minimum will remain between 14 and 20 degrees.

Ranchi will experience a range between 32 and 36 degrees. On Friday, the sky remained clear as the day progressed. In the past 24 hours, the weather across the state remained dry with Jamshedpur recording a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, while Medininagar in Daltonganj was coolest at 12 degrees. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted that the temperature is likely to move up by two degrees in another two to three days and will remain around 34 degrees.

