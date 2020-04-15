Jitendra Awhad, Maharashtra Housing Minister, Makes His Coronavirus Report Public on Twitter After Testing Negative, Alleges Channels Running False News of Him Testing Positive For 'TRP'

Jitendra Awhad (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, April 15: Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday made his coronavirus test reports public which came negative. He issued the reports after some channels claimed that he had tested COVID-19 positive. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I am fit and fine, working on the streets." He further accused news channels of running fake news for the sake of TRP.

On Monday, there was news that Awhad went into home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Awhad took the decision after a close aide turned out to be coronavirus positive. Jitendra Awhad, Maharashtra Housing Minister, Quarantines Himself At Home After Coming In Contact With COVID-19 Positive Cop.

Here's the test report which Ahwad shared on Twitter:

I m fit and fine Working on streets But some channels using me for #TRP Interesting to know that they think people watch this also @ANI @PTI_News Plz c the report Undoubtebly i was over exposed for over a month God is kind who are kind to others pic.twitter.com/UkOAxXTRKk — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) April 15, 2020

In another tweet, he mentioned that on humanitarian grounds, he has got mass testing done for everybody he knew. He said, "That's my culture, even now also I will shoulder their responsibility. How many perverts who are tweeting even have tested their drivers or watchman?" Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. The number of coronavirus positive cases in the state rose to 2,687 and 178 people have died.