Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun leaves shortly for Chikkadapally police station in Hyderabad. The actor has been issued a notice to appear before the police at 11 am on December 24. The notice relates to the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident, and he is expected to provide his statement regarding the matter. The actor is complying with the police's request. Fans and media are awaiting any updates following his meeting with the authorities. Shocking Update in ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Summoned Again by Hyderabad Police for Questioning at 11 AM on December 24.

Allu Arjun Leaves For Chikkadapally Police Station

BREAKING: Allu Arjun starts for Police inquiry👮🏻 pic.twitter.com/GMM6CRaStD — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 24, 2024

Allu Arjun en Route to Chikkadapally Police Station

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun to shortly leave from his residence in Jubilee Hills. According to Sources, Hyderabad police have issued a notice to actor Allu Arjun, asking him to appear before them in connection with the Sandhya theatre incident pic.twitter.com/iirlAriToT — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

