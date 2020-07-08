Lucknow, July 8: The Lucknow Development Authority on Wednesday has put a notice at gangster Vikas Dubey's house in Lucknow. The LDA has asked Dubey's wife Richa Dubey to present a copy of the map of the house at LDA office. Earlier, the administration had demolished Dubey house in Kanpur after the July 3 incident.

Earlier in the day, reports arrived that Kanpur Police is on hot pursuit of Richa Dubey, wife of Uttar Pradesh's most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey who killed eight policemen within hours on June 3. Richa had fled the house in Bikru village with her son, minutes after the bloodbath early on Friday. Kanpur Encounter: Gangster Vikas Dubey's Wife Richa Becomes 'Most Wanted'. Kanpur Encounter: Gangster Vikas Dubey's Wife Richa Becomes 'Most Wanted'.

Here's LDA notice put on gangster Vikas Dubey's house:

Meanwhile, Haryana Police have arrested 3 men, Kartike urf Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan in Faridabad. UP ADG law & order Prashant Kumar said that all these men will be taken into their custody. Following this, one man was sent to transit remand by Faridabad district court, while rest two were sent to judicial custody.

Also, The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police detained Gyanendra Prakash Nigam, alias Raju Khullar, gangster Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law from Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh. The development arrived after Uttar Pradesh Police killed Amar Dubey and arrested Shyamu Bajpai after an encounter in Hamirpur.

