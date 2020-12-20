Bengaluru, December 20: An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom in Bitcoins, was rescued by cops from Kolar on Saturday. The abductors allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 17 crore in Bitcoin. According to SP Laxmiprasad, the child was kidnapped when he had gone for a walk with his grandfather on December 17. The boy who was kidnapped was identified as Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan. Reports inform that he was abducted by the occupants of an Indica car bearing an yellow number plate. The official informed that a case has been registered in the matter.

Giving further details, the official said that the father of the child is a local businessman and his grandfather is a retired serviceman. The child was rescued from Kolar district on December 19 and six accused have been arrested in connection with the matter. The main accused is on run. The official said that the main accused could be a former business partner of the child's father. Delhi Mom Foils Kidnapping Bid, Saves Daughter From Clutches of Abductors (Watch Video).

Take a Look at the tweets:

Father of the child is a local businessman & his grandfather is a retired serviceman. The child was rescued from Kolar district on December 19 & 6 accused were arrested. The main accused is on run: Dakshina Kannada SP BM Laxmiprasad (19.12) https://t.co/d46WcRazZb — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

Main accused could be a former business partner of the child's father. It is suspected that he was under assumption that the child's father has Bitcoins. Since the price of Bitcoin has gone up, the accused demanded the ransom in Bitcoins: Dakshina Kannada SP Laxmiprasad (19.12) — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

According to a tweet by ANI, the official said that it is suspected that the abductor was under assumption that the child's father has Bitcoins. Since the price of Bitcoin has gone up, the accused demanded the ransom in Bitcoins. Police sources on Saturday said the special squad of Mangaluru police with the support of Kolar Superintendent of Police Kartik Reddy arrested the abductors in Kolar district. The accused are being presently held at the Masti police station in Kolar.

