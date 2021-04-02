Pathanamthitta, April 2: In a fresh attack on opposition parties in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that during the rule of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF), the governance took a backseat and dynastic politics was promoted.

"When making money, promoting dynasty and doing vote-bank politics is a priority, governance naturally takes a backseat. UDF and LDF have brought a government paralysis in Kerala. It is time to free Kerala from alliances who have these political scenes," PM Modi said as he listed out seven deadly sins committed by LDF and UDF. Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling on April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

"They (LDF & UDF) promote dynasty politics, there is a craze for dynasty rule in both alliances, everything else is sidelined...The case of a top LDF leader's son is well known, I don't want to elaborate further," he said while addressing a rally at the Pathanamthitta area in poll-bound Kerala.

The Prime Minister said that both the parties are full of arrogance and they feel that they could never be defeated.They become disconnected from the roots.

"Another sin is greed for money. Solar scam, dollar scam, land scam, gold scam, bribery scam, excise scam - the list is endless. Both alliances have looted from every sector," he said. PM Modi also mentioned the protests at the Sabrimala Temple and slammed the state government seeking an answer that why the government attacked the devotees.

"I fail to understand which government will shower lathis on innocent devotees! Which government will repeatedly attack its own citizens," he questioned. Taking a dig at the opposition during the public rally, the Prime Minister said that both alliances are jealous of each other and suffer from 'competitive corruption'.

PM Modi repeated that both the alliances promote dynastic rule. "In both alliances, there's a craze to promote dynastic rule. Everything else is a side issue. We have also seen how children of big leaders are behaving. The case of the son of a top LDF leader is well known and his antics are common knowledge," he said.

He further said, "We, the NDA, are coming to you with a forward-looking development agenda which puts Kerala on the fast route to progress. My vision for FAST includes - F for Fisheries and fertilizers, A for Agriculture and Ayurveda, S for Skill development and social empowerment and T for Tourism and Technology." Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.