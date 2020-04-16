Kerala Man Walks 1 KM to Hospital, Carrying His 65-Year-Old Ailing Father, After His AutoRickshaw Was Allegedly Stopped by Police Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

Man Carries His Father to Hospital (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kerala, April 16: In a tragic incident, a person carried his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur and walked close to one- kilometre. According to an ANI update, they had to walk all the way to the hospital after the autorickshaw was allegedly stopped by the police, due to the coronavirus guidelines.

Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 on the back of the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Due to the lockdown, police have been trying to restrict the movement of the people on the roads. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 11,933 As 1,118 People Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 392.

Here's the video:

#WATCH Kerala: A person carried his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur & walked close to one-kilometre after the autorickshaw he brought to take his father back from the hospital was allegedly stopped by Police, due to #CoronavirusLockdown guidelines. (15.4) pic.twitter.com/I03claE1XO — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

The Kerala government issued an order giving permission for interstate travel during lockdown to those seeking treatment in the State, or pregnant women, and in case of death of a relative or imminent will be allowed to pregnant women and any minors with her along with one attendant and a driver.

The number of COVID-19 cases increased to 11,933 on Wednesday. A total of 77 people lost their lives due to novel coronavirus in the country since Tuesday evening. The death toll rose to 392 in India on April 15. In Kerala, the total number of positive coronavirus cases is at 387 and three people have died so far. The positive news is that 211 people have recovered from the state.