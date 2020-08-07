Kerala, August 7: In a tragic incident that took place today, five people are dead and 10 have been rescued in a landslide at Idukki district's Rajamala area. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Idukki's Rajamala. Police, fire, forest and revenue officials have also been instructed to intensify rescue operation.

Twenty houses of plantation workers have also been destroyed in the landslide, news agency PTI reported. Many tea estate workers are feared trapped under the soil in Kerala’s Munnar after torrential rains. The area has been witnessing rains for the last three days. Communication links to the area have been affected as the power lines have snapped amid the torrential rains. Kerala Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed on August 10 in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Palakkad Districts; Red Alert in State.

Massive Landslide in Rajmala:

5 people dead, 10 rescued in a landslide at Idukki district's Rajamala: Kerala Police https://t.co/4WSliM95vQ — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Chief Minister's Office further contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon.

