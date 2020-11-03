Kolkata, November 3: Kolkata local trains are expected to resume soon after months of shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to a Times of India report, efforts are being made to start the operations as early as next week, starting with 10 to 15 percent of the daily services. This is expected to rise to 25 percent after Kali Puja.

The state government officials expressed their desire to restart services at the earliest. Both the government as well as the railway officials expressed health and safety concerns, given the porous nature of suburban stations. Reportedly, the officials are again expected to meet on Thursday to announce a final plan. Mumbai Local Trains Will Be Available For All Passengers Soon, Tweets Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

Among some of the other things that were discussed in the Monday, meeting was the possibility of trains not stopping at all stations, although all routes were likely to open, in order to stop overcrowding. The trains would stop at key stations to enable passengers to board and alight.

