Ranchi, July 27: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, will be tested for coronavirus again after as all his three attendants were diagnosed with the deadly virus. Yadav was tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. However, his three aides, whose swab samples were taken along with the RJD chief on Saturday were tested positive.

Yadav will undergo coronavirus test in few days. “The RJD chief will be put under observation for a week following which he may be put to test once again if the COVID task force feels so,” reported The New Indian Express quoting Dr. Umesh Prasad, who is in charge of a team deployed for Yadav. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Swab Samples Taken for COVID-19 Test As Precautionary Measure in Ranchi Hospital.

In May also, the RJD chief was tested positive for coronavirus.after a patient admitted in the medicine department of the RIMS found infected with COVID-19. The former Bihar chief minister, who is serving jail sentences in cases of multi-crore fodder scam, has been under treatment at RIMS for multiple-ailments. Menawhile, Yadav’s supporters are demanding that he should be released on a bail.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).