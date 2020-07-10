Indore, July 10: A team of forest department officials rescued an injured leopard, took it to a doctor for treatment and save the big cat's life. The incident took place on Thursday near Kampel village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. A video of the Madhya Pradesh forest officials capturing the leopard surfaced on Friday. The big cat got injured during a fight with another leopard. Leopard Attack Caught on Camera: Wild Cat Strays into House in Indore, Injures Four (Watch Video).

According to a report, locals informed the forest department regarding the presence of two leopards near Kampel village. When a team led by forest ranger Suresh Barole reached the spot, they found a leopard injured and bleeding from its mouth. "A wildlife volunteer Rohitansh Pandey and villagers informed us about the leopard around 1:00 am," Barole was quoted as saying. MP: STF Arrests Man for Smuggling Leopard Skin in International Market.

A team of forest officials rescued the injured leopard at around 2:40 am and brought it to Indore Zoo for treatment. The team took more than an hour to capture the leopard as it was difficult to calmly approach the injured animal. Barole said that an injured leopard has a higher chance of attacking a human. "He was scared and injured, so luring him in the cage for rescue was a typical task and we attempted different techniques," he said.

Injured Leopard Rescued by Forest Officials in Indore:

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Officials of the Forest Department capture an injured leopard near Kampel village of Indore. A Forest Ranger says, "Leopard was badly injured due to a fight with another leopard. Our team captured him and took him to a doctor." (09.07.20) pic.twitter.com/JTZUMfvmU7 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

The video showed two forest officials inching closer to the leopard slowly with a cage. "Since, the leopard was rescued in time, there is a chance for its survival and recovery now," Dr Uttam Yadav, city zoo in-charge, said. In the fight, the leopard lost complete sight in its right eye.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).