Ahmedabad, April 10: A shocking incident of poaching of a leopard has come to light from Gujarat, where six poachers were arrested from the Khervada forest range in the Tapi district. The arrest of six poachers on Tuesday, April 9, has allegedly thrown startling revelations about the use of leopard body parts for gambling. During interrogation, the poachers confessed to removing several body parts of the leopard.

According to a report in the Times of India, the six poachers allegedly removed the leopard's whiskers, legs and teeth for gambling. Notably, gambling is called "aankdo" locally. Sources told cops that locals believe that keeping the above-mentioned body parts of leopards, especially whiskers, while gambling proves to be lucky. Leopard Kills Woman in Gujarat: 80-Year-Old Mauled to Death in Her Home by Big Cat in Amreli District.

The sources also said that a few leopard body parts are used in black magic too. The alleged poaching incident came to light on Wednesday, Apri 3 when the forest patrolling staff found a leopard carcass in the forest. Soon, they sounded an alert in the nearby areas. An investigation revealed that the leopard was killed on March 22.

Forest officer said that the whiskers, teeth and four legs of the leopard were missing when they found the carcass. They also said that the big cat's body had already decomposed, and it appeared to be a clear case of poaching. After this, they formed teams and started carrying out search operations. Puneet Nayyar, deputy conservator of forests, Vyara forest division, said that the recovered body parts of an Indian civet from the house of one of the accused. Lion Attack in Gujarat: Big Cat Brutally Attacks Man in Junagadh, Sits Next to Injured Victim; Third Attack by Lions Since March 22 Flags Rabies Fear.

Forest officials also learned that a few villages were not living there and zeroed in on them. The police then arrested six people, including five from Khervada village, for poaching. All six accused have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

