Hyderabad, January 14: A leopard allegedly died under mysterious circumstances in Telangana recently. The big cat, which is suspected to have lost its eyesight and strayed into agricultural fields, died on Saturday, January 13, under mysterious circumstances in Telangana's Narayanpet district. Officials said that locals tried to take selfies with the leopard, but it died by the time forest department staff reached the spot to rescue the animal.

According to a report in the Times of India, forest officials are unable to ascertain what caused the leopard's death. The unfortunate incident occurred in Vattugundla village in Narayanpet's Damaragidda mandal. Speaking about the big cat's death, Telangana Chief Wildlife Mohan said, "We suspect that the leopard died of illness." Leopard Found on Road in Telangana's Mailardevpally, Efforts on to Safely Rescue The Animal.

He also said that the leopard had lost its eyes due to protozoan infections. As per the report, the leopard was reportedly roaming in the agricultural fields near a village and collapsed when the forest staff reached the spot. Following this, veterinary doctors took the leopard to Hyderabad Nehru Zoo to conduct a post-mortem.

Mohan said that they would know the cause of death only after the autopsy was conducted. However, wildlife activists allegedly said that the Narayanpet forest department officials failed to follow the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority properly. Leopard Strays Into Hetero Pharma Unit in Telangana’s Sangareddy Leaving Employees Terrified; Captured (Watch Videos).

As per NTCA, carcasses of big cats, such as leopards, must be disposed of as per the guidelines. Deaths of big cats across the country have been on the rise. Recently, two tigers died at the Kawal Tiger corridor in Kagaznagar. Following this, forest officials arrested three people, including a juvenile.

However, a wildlife activist said that forest officials are supposed to inform NTCA immediately, but they have failed to do so.

