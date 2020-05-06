Liquor Home Delivery in West Bengal: Government Allows Booze Lovers to Order Alcohol Online at excise.wb.gov.in

Alcohol | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Kolkata, May 5: The West Bengal Government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed the home delivery of liquor across the state amid the novel coronavirus lockdown. According to news agency PTI tweet, the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (WBSBCL) has launched a portal for placing orders. Those who want to place an order online can visit excise.wb.gov.in. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

“For ensuring social distancing and minimizing footfall at retail outlets, WBSBCL has launched eRetail for online booking and home delivery of liquor,” read a notification on the website. Liquor Shops Open in Several Cities Across India, Long Queues Seen as Booze Lovers Throng Stores Amid Lockdown 3.0; See Pics And Videos.

PTI Tweet:

"For registration, please use Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, IE for the best view. With Safari browser, there may be issues," it added.

Those above 21 years of age can register on the portal using mobile number and other details. Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal has reached 1,344, according to Union Health Ministry website. The virus has so far claimed 140 lives, while 364 individuals have recovered.