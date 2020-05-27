Liquor Sale in Kerala to Start Tomorrow; How to Buy Alcohol Through BevQ App or SMS Service

Alcohol | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27: In good news for tipplers in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has allowed the sale of liquor from state-run outlets starting May 28. The government has allowed Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing and Marketing) Corporation Limited (Bevco) liquor outlets to open from 9 am to 5 pm. Buyers will have to place an order via BevQ application or SMS before reaching the liquor shop. Not more than five people will be allowed in the queue outside a liquor shop at a time. Liquor Prices in Kerala Hiked by 10-35% by Pinarayi Vijayan Govt to Bring in Extra Revenue to Face COVID-19 Crisis.

How to Buy Alcohol Through BevQ App or SMS in Kerala:

Install BevQ app from Google Play Store.

The app will enable people to make online bookings and get virtual tokens to purchase alcohol.

Add your name, mobile number and pin code.

You will receive a token with a QR code on their mobile phone.

The bar or liquor shop will have to verify this e-token with another app and sell alcohol to the customer.

The app can issue 4.8 lakh tokens in a day.

Those who make bookings through the SMS method will receive the token code as a text message.

The code will be checked by the licence holder with his app before the sales.

A customer can use BevQ app only once in five days. One can buy a maximum of three litres of liquor. Faircode, the Kochi-based company, developed BevQ app on request of the Kerala government to prevent overcrowding for the purchase of liquor during the coronavirus lockdown. While orders can be placed between 6 am and 10 pm, alcohol shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.