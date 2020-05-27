Liquor Sale in Kerala to Start Tomorrow; How to Buy Alcohol Through BevQ App or SMS Service
Alcohol | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27: In good news for tipplers in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has allowed the sale of liquor from state-run outlets starting May 28. The government has allowed Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing and Marketing) Corporation Limited (Bevco) liquor outlets to open from 9 am to 5 pm. Buyers will have to place an order via BevQ application or SMS before reaching the liquor shop. Not more than five people will be allowed in the queue outside a liquor shop at a time. Liquor Prices in Kerala Hiked by 10-35% by Pinarayi Vijayan Govt to Bring in Extra Revenue to Face COVID-19 Crisis.

How to Buy Alcohol Through BevQ App or SMS in Kerala:

  • Install BevQ app from Google Play Store.

  • The app will enable people to make online bookings and get virtual tokens to purchase alcohol.

  • Add your name, mobile number and pin code.

  • You will receive a token with a QR code on their mobile phone.

  • The bar or liquor shop will have to verify this e-token with another app and sell alcohol to the customer.

  • The app can issue 4.8 lakh tokens in a day.

  • Those who make bookings through the SMS method will receive the token code as a text message.

  • The code will be checked by the licence holder with his app before the sales.

A customer can use BevQ app only once in five days. One can buy a maximum of three litres of liquor. Faircode, the Kochi-based company, developed BevQ app on request of the Kerala government to prevent overcrowding for the purchase of liquor during the coronavirus lockdown. While orders can be placed between 6 am and 10 pm, alcohol shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.