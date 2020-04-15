Liquor Sale Stopped in Assam After Centre Issues Guidelines on Coronavirus Lockdown

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Guwahati, April 15: The sale of liquor in Assam has been stopped with immediate effect following the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry on coronavirus lockdown. The closure by the Assam government comes two days after it allowed all liquor shops and wholesale warehouses in the state to function for limited hours. In its order, the state government said that all Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries, & breweries in Assam shall remain closed.

"In view of Consolidated Revised Guidelines & National Directives by Central Govt for COVID-19 management, all Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries, & breweries in Assam shall remain closed with immediate effect", the order read. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issue strict guidelines stating that no relaxation has been given to liquor manufacturing or retail sales, which was allowed in Assam from Monday by the state Excise Department.

In view of Consolidated Revised Guidelines & National Directives by Central Govt for #COVID19 management, all Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries, & breweries in Assam shall remain closed with immediate effect: State Govt — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

Assam had allowed liquor shops, wholesale warehouses across the state to open from Monday for seven hours daily. According to reports, soon after the order, all deputy commissioners have been ordered to close liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries indefinitely in the state.

On Monday, scores of people were seen queuing up at wine shops to purchase alcohol in different parts of the Assam amid lockdown. The state government had allowed the sale of alcohol between 10 am and 5 pm amid lockdown. Reports inform that liquor shops worked with minimum staff and provided hand sanitisers to customers and staff while handling the bottles and cash.

The liqour shops were shut following a 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus.