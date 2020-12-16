Mumbai, December 16: The nurses' union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called off the strike which they launched a day earlier, seeking the implementation of 23 demands raised by them. The indefinite stir was ended, hours after the Delhi High Court restrained the nurses from continuing the strike amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra - account for 56 percent of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country, according to Union Health Ministry.

Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday approved a proposal for providing free anti-coronavirus vaccine to all the people of the state. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet.

Gmail suffers a "significant" disruption, just a day after Google went down during a massive outage of the internet giant's platform.

