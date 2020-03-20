Tihar Jail DG: The bodies of all four 2012 Delhi gangrape case convicts will be handed over to their families after postmortem. Congress, BJP have issued whips to their MLAs ahead of the Madhya Pradesh floor test. Amita Upreti, Director General of Uttarakhand Health Department: Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Forest Research Institute has been put under lock-down after two India Forest Service (IFS) trainees were found COVID 19 positive. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) on Nirbhaya Convicts hanged: An example has been set today but it could have been done earlier. Now people know that they will be punished, you may extend the date but you will get punished.

Mumbai, March 20: In one of the biggest news of today, the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case were finally executed today. The hanging took place inside the Tihar Jail premises at 5:30 pm. There were sounds of applauds outside the Tihar Jail premises as soon as the hanging took place

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday at 8 pm where he stressed on the importance of "social distancing". Speaking on the similar lines, he said he wants people to adhere to "Janata curfew" on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. He further stressed on the "work from home" programme for employees in the organised sector, calling it essential to prevent the spread of the deadly virus'. PM Modi also urged people not to indulge in panic buying during the critical time and add to more tension that is already prevalent in the country.

The situation in Maharashtra is quite worrisome as the number of cases due to coronavirus in the state shot to 48. On Thursday, India also reported the fourth death due to coronavirus and this time it was from Punjab. Madhya Pradesh Assembly publishes a list of business for today and in it, floor test, as per Supreme Court's order has been mentioned.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.