Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains till 10pm today during Janta Curfew in the view of Coronavirus. Local train services in Mumbai are not suspended during "janata curfew" but only those providing essential services are allowed to travel. People providing essential services do not need to take part in self-imposed Janta Curfew. Maharashtra has the highest number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has urged people to follow the "janata curfew" and not step out from their houses. He said citizens must unite to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. "Today we need to unite & fight a big battle against COVID19 infection. 'Janata Curfew' is an important step by the people for the health of the people. I request all of you to follow the guidelines given by PM Narendra Modi, regarding JanataCurfew," Nadda tweeted in Hindi. Streets in several parts of India wore a deserted look as a "janata curfew" has been called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The self-imposed curfew to be observed till 9pm today, amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. Janata Curfew underway in Prayagraj, as number of positive COVID19 cases in the country rises to 315.

New Delhi, March 22: India is observing a "janata curfew" to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. Shops in several areas across the country are shut and transport services have been suspended. The "janata curfew", which commenced at 7 am, will end at 9 pm tonight. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to follow "janta curfew" in an effort to take on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

With 793 new deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, the death toll in Italy has surged to 4,825. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose by 6,557 to 53,578. Despite extensive measures to prevent the virus from spreading, Italy remains the worst affected country in Europe. Meanwhile, an Air India aircraft will land at Rome-Fiumicino International Airport in Italy today to bring back over 300 stranded Indians amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Congress lawmaker Deepender S Hooda has clarified that he was "absolutely healthy". His clarification came in the aftermath of him coming in contact with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dushyant Singh at Parliament on Wednesday. Dushyant Singh attended an event where singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus, was present. However, in an effort to maintain social distancing, Hooda has decided to cancel all his public engagements for the next 15 days.