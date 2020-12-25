Mumbai, December 25: In one of the biggest news of today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address farmers across states on Friday and release the next batch of financial aid Rs 18,000 crore from the PM-Kisan scheme. This will be part of BJP's nationwide outreach to the farmers on December 25, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew the night curfew imposed in the wake of new coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdoms, just hours after announcing it. The United Kingdom sealed a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday. "Deal is done," a Downing Street source told news agency Reuters.

More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, reported Reuters quoting British government.

