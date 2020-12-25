Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. "He took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered," says PM.
Chilla, Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of #FarmersProtests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra& Loni borders: Delhi Traffic Police.
Kerala: Devotees gather for Christmas prayers at St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram.
Mumbai, December 25: In one of the biggest news of today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address farmers across states on Friday and release the next batch of financial aid Rs 18,000 crore from the PM-Kisan scheme. This will be part of BJP's nationwide outreach to the farmers on December 25, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew the night curfew imposed in the wake of new coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdoms, just hours after announcing it. The United Kingdom sealed a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday. "Deal is done," a Downing Street source told news agency Reuters.
More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, reported Reuters quoting British government.
