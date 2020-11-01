New Delhi, November 1: The Election Commission of India has announced that it had decided to postpone the counting of votes for four Legislative Council seats in Karnataka from November 2 to 10. The biennial polls to four Legislative Council seats (two graduates and two teachers) were held on October 28. The decision was taken after the Congress said that any outcome of Legislative Council polls will have a direct impact on assembly by-polls to RR Nagar and Sira seats which are going to polls on November 3. RR Nagar Bye-Election 2020: Dry Days Declared in Several Areas by Bengaluru Police, Check Dates When Liquor Sale Will Be Banned.

R Doraikkannu, Agriculture Minister in Tamil Nadu, has died. The 72-year-old minister had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on October 13 with serious breathlessness. His condition had deteriorated on Saturday and he breathed his last at 11:15 pm on the same day. Doraikkannu represented the Papanasam assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. He also held the post of Secretary, Thanjavur (North) District, AIADMK. Tamil Nadu Eases Lockdown Norms For November; Schools, Gyms, Theatres, Parks to Reopen Under Regulations, Suburban Trains to Resume.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he has signed an order to protect the American energy industry and hydraulic fracturing.

"Just signed an order to protect fracking and the oil and gas industry. This means jobs, low energy bills, and continued American energy independence! Sleepy Joe [Biden] would ban fracking and destroy American energy jobs! He has no clue!" Donald Trump tweeted.