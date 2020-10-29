Bengaluru, October 29: Sale, consumption, procurement and storage of liquor have been banned in several areas of Bengaluru in view of the bye-election in Rajarajeshwari Nagara or RR Nagar assembly constituency. Bengaluru Police Commissioner has issued an order banning sale, consumption, procurement and storage of liquor or any intoxicant in select areas prior to polling for RR Nagar assembly bypoll and on the day of result. Over 240 JD Men from RR Nagar Join Cong Ahead of Bypolls.

According to the order, liquor will be banned from 5 pm on November 1 to 12 midnight of November 3, and from 6 am on November 10 to 12 midnight. Polling in RR Nagar assembly constituency will be held on November 3. The results will be declared on November 10. It means alcohol shops, bars, beer bars will not serve liquor during the period on these dates. RR Nagar is in Bengaluru southwest suburb and Sira is about 120 km northwest of the tech hub. Karnataka Bypolls: Fight Between Congress and BJP in RR Nagar, Triangular Contest in Sira, Says Siddaramaiah.

Areas, where alcohol will be banned, are Yeshvanthapuram, RMC Yard, Rajagopala Nagara, Peenya, Nandni Layout, Mahalakshmi Layout, Jalahalli, Gangammana Gudi, Rajarajeshwari Nagara, Kamakshipalya, Jnananuabharathi, Byatarayanapura, Annapoorneshwari Nagara, Girinagara Police Stations.

RR Nagar Assembly By-Election 2020:

A total of 16 candidates are in the fray from RR Nagar assembly constituency. With the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposition Congress and regional outfit Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) fielding their candidates, the RR Nagar assembly bye-election is set to witness a triangular contest. The BJP fielded Munirathna. Kusuma H is Congress's nominee. V Krishna Murthy is the candidate of JD(S). The bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of Munirathna, a Congress defector to the BJP in 2019 from RR Nagar.

