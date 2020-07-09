Mumbai, July 9: Panic buying returned among people in Kolkata as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the imposition of total lockdown in containment zones from Thursday evening. According to a Times of India report, there were long queues seen outside grocery shops as people wanted to stock up on enough essentials to last for the next few days.

Market committees tried to calm the sentiments of the people by assuring them that the government won't stop the supply of the essentials during the lockdown period. West Bengal to Impose Complete Lockdown in Containment Zones From July 9; Here's What Will Remain Open And Shut.

Fresh lockdown will come into force from 5 pm today in Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas but not in South 24 Parganas. On Wednesday, West Bengal registered 986 new Covid-19 cases – the highest single-day spike till date, taking the total number of cases to 24,823. The death toll in the state increased to 827 so far.

All government offices in containment zones will remain shut during this period. All privates offices in containment zones will be closed and all educational institutes will remain shut in containment zones. No religious places will open in containment zones. No public movements will be allowed in all the market areas in containment zones for seven days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).