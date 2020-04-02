Madhya Pradesh: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies In Indore Due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus Pandemic (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, April 2: The health official in Indore on Thursday confirmed the death of a 65-yr-old woman who succumbed to coronavirus in Indore. With the latest addition to the ongoing death list, the toll in state reached seven while several others have been confirmed positive.

According to the latest developmnent, a health official in Indore said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "65-yr-old woman succumbs to coronavirus in Indore; MP toll reaches 7." Earlier, the state government on Wednesday said that a 65-year-old man died in Indore, adding on that 19 more people have been tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 63 in Indore. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 45 After 65-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Madhya Pradesh.

Here's the PTI tweet:

65-yr-old woman succumbs to coronavirus in Indore; MP toll reaches 7: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2020

Reports inform that Indore has become a coronavirus hotspot of Madhya Pradesh in just a week. On Tuesday, with 17 people testing positive, Indore's COVID-19 tally jumped from 27 to 44 since March 24, which is 66 percent of MP's total cases. With the rising number of cases in the city, Indore now ranks eighth in the country in terms of positive cases. As of Tuesday, the state's tally stands at 65 and the spread confined to six cities -- Indore (44), Jabalpur (8), Bhopal (4), Ujjain (5) and Gwalior and Shivpuri (two each).

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry Informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 1,965 on Wednesday. The number of positive cases witnessed a spike with as many as 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. The Health Ministry, in its latest update stated that 50 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest nine from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat.