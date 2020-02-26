Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Class 8 Student Attempts Suicide After Being Allegedly Raped by Three Men

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Madhya Pradesh, February 26: In a tragic incident, a student of Class 8 attempted suicide on Tuesday in Betul, by pouring kerosene on herself and setting herself ablaze. According to an ANI update, she tried to end her life after being allegedly raped by three men. The victim is under treatment at a hospital. More details on this piece of news are awaited.

In December last year, a 15-year-old rape survivor in the state committed suicide after being depressed about the incident. The incident took place in Ashapur village of Khargone and the minor girl had ended her life after she was unable to bear the rape trauma. Madhya Pradesh: Unable To Bear Trauma, 15-Year-Old Rape Victim Commits Suicide in Khargone.

Madhya Pradesh: A student of Class 8 attempted suicide yesterday in Betul, by pouring kerosene on herself and setting herself ablaze, allegedly after she was raped by three men. The victim is under treatment at a hospital. — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

In a similar incident in December, a girl was allegedly raped inside a bus by a man in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place inside a bus at Biaora city bus stand. As soon as the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the matter.