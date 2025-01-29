Kolkata, January 29: West Bengal Chief Minister, on Wednesday, while expressing her condolence on the unfortunate stampede incident in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh earlier in the day, indirectly hinted towards a lack of “planning and care” behind the tragedy. She has drawn reference to the arrangements made by her administration at Sahar Islands in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal every year on the occasion of the annual religious event of Gangasagar Mela.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which has claimed at least 15 innocent lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved pilgrim families. My learning from our Gangasagar Mela is that planning and care must be maximal in matters relating to pilgrims' lives in vast assemblies of people. Prayers for the departed souls,” a statement from the Chief Minister had read. Mahakumbh Stampede: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Adityanath Government Over Stampede at Maha Kumbh, Says ‘Management Should Be Handed Over to Army’.

Mamata Banerjee Condoles Deaths in Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela

Political observers feel that the Chief Minister’s statement has political connotations subtly slamming the BJP-run Uttar Pradesh government in the matter. However, most of them feel that drawing reference to the Gangasagar Mela is redundant since the crowd gathering there is not simply comparable with the same on the occasion of Maha Kumbh anywhere.

In fact, every year before the annual event of Gangasagar Mela, the Chief Minister gets critical of the Union government for declaring the event a “National Fair” status like Kumbh Mela. Mahakumbh Stampede: Multiple Casualties After Stampede at Sangam Area of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences.

According to her, since Gangasagar Mela had not been granted the National Fair status, it is deprived of financial help from the Union government which is given for Kumbh Mela. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed grief over the stampede and offered condolences to the devotees who have lost their lives in the mishap.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi said the local administration was engaged in helping the victims in every possible way and he was constantly in touch with the state government. "The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," said PM Modi in the post (in Hindi).

