Mumbai, October 21: In a tragic incident, five people are dead and around 35 have been injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Khamchoundar village in Nandurbar. According to Mahendra Pandit, SP Nandurbar said, "The injured have been taken to a hospital. The rescue operation is underway." More details on this are awaited.

According to an India Today report, the accident took place while the bus was travelling from Malkapur to Surat. The deceased include three passengers, the bus driver and the cleaner. Thirty-four others were also injured in the bus accident. Maharashtra Accident: 4 Migrant Workers Dead, 15 Injured in Yavatmal, After Their Bus Travelling From Solapur to Jharkhand Crashes into Truck.

Five persons dead and around 35 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Khamchoundar village in Nandurbar. The injured have been taken to a hospital. Rescue operation underway: Mahendra Pandit, SP Nandurbar. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/I0QYnrMisd — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

