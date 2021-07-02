Mumbai, July 2: The Maharashtra government has issues several guidelines to be followed during the upcoming festival of Bakrid. This comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Certain restrictions have also been levied on the celebrations to curtail the spread of the virus in the state. Bakrid prayers are not allowed to be offered at Eid Gahs, Mosque or any other public places. The government has also asked the people to not congregate on Bakrid. Bakra Eid 2021 Date in India: When Will Eid al-Adha Be Celebrated? Know Tentative Dates Here.

According to the guidelines, "Currently, all operating livestock markets will remain closed. If citizens want to buy animals, they should buy it online or by phone." "If possible people shall make the symbolic sacrifice. The restrictions imposed in the Containment Area will remain in force. There will be no relaxation on the occasion of Bakra Eid," it added. Click here to check the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government for the celebrations of Bakrid this year.

The government has also asked the people to offer the prayers at their homes only and avoid public places. The guidelines further say that people should not congregate on the occasion of Bakrid amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also said that the guidelines issued by various department should be followed and people should cooperate with the authorities.

