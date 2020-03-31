Maharashtra: Five New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in State, Total Coronavirus Toll Reaches 225

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, Match 31: The Maharashtra State Health Department on Tuesday informed that five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state. The State Health Department also stated that fresh cases belong from Mumbai, Pune and Buldhana. With this, the total toll of active coronavirus cases reached to 225.

Informing about the latest update, the Maharashtra Health Department said, as quoted by news agecny ANI, "Five fresh Coronavirus cases (1-Mumbai, 2-Pune and 2- Buldhana) in Maharashtra. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 225." Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Government Announces 8 Percent Cut in Electricity Tariff For 5 Years.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra government announced an average of eight percent electricity tariff cut for the next five years to help businesses and people tide over the COVID-19 crisis. While the industry has been given the highest benefits, farmers will have to contend with a 1 per cent reduction in electricity costs, according to an official statement.

As per records, the state has so far notched 10 deaths, including two patients in their forties, a 40-year old woman from Mumbai, the youngest victim so far, and a 45-year old man from Buldhana, both with no previous history of foreign travel. While in India, the death toll reached 42 and active cases surpassed 1100.