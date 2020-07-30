Aurangabad, July 30: An MLA from Maharashtra's Nanded district tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, a government official said.

The legislator had developed COVID-19 symptoms two days back and his swab sample had been collected, said the district official. He was shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. Ashok Shankarrao Chavan, Maharashtra PWD Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

State Public Works Department minister Ashok Chavan who hails from Nanded district had contracted the virus earlier. He recovered from the infection.