Mumbai, March 24: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 31,855 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, the state health department said. With the latest spike in the state, the overall case tally has mounted to 25,64,881 while 95 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,684, it said. The active cases in the state now stand at 2,47,299 while the total recoveries have increased to 22,62,593. In Maharashtra, the regions with the highest active number of COVID-19 cases include Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola. Coronavirus Variants in India: 771 Cases of COVID-19 Variants Detected Across 18 States in the Country, Check State-Wise Details.

Mumbai reported 5,185 fresh COVID-19 cases in the day while six patients succumbed to the viral infection. The overall tally of coronavirus infections in the city mounted to 3,74,611 while the death toll mounted to 11,606. Mumbai now has as many as 30,760 active coronavirus cases while 3,31,322 people have recovered from the infection.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra reports 31,855 new #COVID19 cases, 15098 discharges and 95 deaths today. Total cases 25,64,881 Total recoveries 22,62,593 Death toll 53,684 Active cases 2,47,299 pic.twitter.com/y2WWOS4GEX — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

On Wednesday, India reported 47,262 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since early November taking the total tally to 1,17,34,058. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Gujarat are turning out to be a major cause of worry as the three states are recording the highest daily new coronavirus cases. While addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Centre held a meeting with health officials of Maharashtra and Punjab on Saturday to talk about refinement in their strategy to tackle the surge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2021 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).