Etawah, November 16: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday asked his party workers to campaign for SP candidate Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri, where by-election is scheduled on December 5. Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav Files Nomination for Upcoming Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh.

Shivpal held a meeting of PSPL workers in Saifai at the SS Memorial School and asked them to campaign for Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri. Party workers have been asked to work in tandem with SP cadres and go from house-to-house and seek votes for Dimple Yadav. SP Candidate Dimple Yadav to File Nomination for Mainpuri Bypolls Tomorrow.

The stand taken by Shivpal Yadav assumes significance since the BJP candidate from Mainpuri, Raghuraj Shakya, is a former acolyte of Mulayam Singh and Shivpal Yadav. On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party had named Shivpal Yadav as its star campaigner for the Mainpuri seat.

