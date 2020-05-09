Mangaluru Doctors Develop Bubble Helmet, Convert Snorkelling Mask Into a Ventilator Assist Device to Help Fight Against COVID-19

Mangaluru doctors develop bubble helmet to assist fight coronavirus. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Bengaluru, May 9: Amid the reports of 1981 people died due to coronavirus and 39,834 still suffering with it, reports arrived that a team of doctors led by Dr Ganapathi of Mangala Hospital in Mangaluru have developed a bubble helmet and converted a snorkelling mask into a ventilator assist device. They claim that this can be used as personal protection equipment (PPE).

Informing about the latest development, one of the doctor of Mangala Hospital in Mangaluru said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "When a patient needs intubation we'll provide this helmet and mask can be used as personal protection device." Remote-Controlled Robot 'Co-Bot' Developed in Jharkhand's Chaibasa to Provide Food & Medicine to COVID-19 Patients.

Here's what the doctor said:

Earlier in April, a remote-controlled robot 'Co-Bot' has been developed by people in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district. The authorities claim that these 'Co-Bots' will provide food and medicine to patients without human intervention. The official claims that this new robot will help the medical practitioners engaged in serving people infected with coronavirus.