Remote-Controlled Robot 'Co-Bot' Developed in Jharkhand's Chaibasa to Provide Food & Medicine to COVID-19 Patients

Remote-controlled robot 'Co-Bot' developed by people in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Ranchi, April 16: With the rapid increase of coronavirus in the country, a remote-controlled robot 'Co-Bot' has been developed by people in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district. The authorities claim that these 'Co-Bots' will provide food and medicine to patients without human intervention.

Informing more about the latest development, the District Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) of Chaibasa -- Aditya Ranjan -- said that this device has been prepared under his supervision to help in tackling the spread of coronavirus in the nation. The official claims that this new robot will help the medical practitioners engaged in serving people infected with coronavirus. Goa Health Ministry Launches Bot 'Cobot-19' to Fight Fake News and Miscommunication After Minister Vishwajit Rane's COVID-19 Fiasco.

Ranjan said, as quoted by ANI, "Wanted to ensure min.interaction b/w positive patient, and health & ancillary staff. Co-Bot can be loaded with food/water/regular medicines/sanitiser and watched through the camera on phone. There's a 2-way speaker system for interaction b/w doctors & patients."

In the meantime, Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 12, 380 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 10,477 are active cases while 1,488 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 414 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.