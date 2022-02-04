Karnataka, February 4: An engineering student of Manipal Institute of Technology in Udupi was caught red-handed by a hostel caretaker when he was trying to sneak his girlfriend inside the college hostel by hiding her inside a large suitcase. The incident took place at the engineering college hostel on Tuesday night.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the student was carrying a suspiciously large suitcase, which caught the attention of the hostel caretaker. When the caretaker asked the student to open the suitcase, the student stuttered and told the caretaker that the suitcase contains the items which he had ordered online. However, the student's lack of confidence only raised the caretaker's suspicion. Following this, the caretaker demanded to see what was in the suitcase. The student tried to stop the caretaker but he did not listen to him. 'Drugs Ordered Through Dark Web': MIT Engineering Student Arrested in Udupi With MDMA Tablets Worth Rs 15 Lakh.

Finally, when the suitcase was unzipped, the girl came out of it. Fortunately, the girl was conscious and did not require any medical aid. Reportedly, the girl is also a student of the college. As per the report, both the students have been suspended from their hostels.

