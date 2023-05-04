Personnel from Indian Army and Assam Rifles undertook major rescue operations to evacuate more than 7,500 civilians of all communities throughout the night to restore law and order in Manipur. The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in the state after violence broke out during a tribal agitation. On Wednesday evening, the Manipur government suspended mobile internet across the state for the next five days and clamped curfew under Section 144 CrPC in various districts with immediate effect. Manipur Unrest: Indian Army Deployed To Control Situation Following Violence During Tribal Solidarity Marches, 4,000 People Shifted.

Indian Army Rescue Operations in Manipur

#WATCH | Indian Army & Assam Rifles undertook major rescue operations to evacuate more than 7,500 civilians of all communities relentlessly throughout the night to restore law & order in Manipur. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/SXtR7rjsE1 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

