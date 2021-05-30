New Delhi, May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through Mann ki Baat, his monthly radio programme. It was the 77th edition of PM Modi's monthly programme. Modi talked about a number of issues including the recent cyclonic storms witnessed by the country and the second ongoing wave of coronavirus pandemic and India's fight to curb it. PM Narendra Modi Announces Financial Assistance, Free Education via PM-Cares Fund for Children Who Lost Their Parents Due to COVID-19.

PM Modi also talked about efforts being undertaken to ensure sufficient oxygen in the country, amid the ongoing pandemic. He also talked about the completion of seven years in the Prime Minister's office and the various schemes launched by the government. PM Narendra Modi Appeals to World Leaders To Come Together To Defeat Terror.

Taking about the recent cyclonic storm, he said, "People of all these cyclone-affected States have displayed courage. They’ve faced this moment of crisis with immense patience & discipline. I wish to commend all citizens respectfully, wholeheartedly," he added. Narendra Modi said, "My heart goes out to all the people who’ve lost their near and dear ones. Let us all firmly stand by those who have borne the brunt of this disaster."

About the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi said, "We are seeing how the country is fighting against Covid-19 with all her might. This has been the biggest pandemic in the last hundred years and during this very pandemic, India has confronted many a natural disaster with fortitude." He added, "More than 33 crore samples have been tested in the country. There are countless frontline workers engaged in the work of sample collection."

Prime Minister also spoke about the Oxygen Express adding that it is solely run by woman. "Mothers and sisters would be proud to hear that one oxygen express is being run fully by women. Every woman of the country will feel proud at that.Not just that, every Indian will feel proud," he said.

Talking about India's effort to ensure fulfill the oxygen requirement of the country, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "In normal circumstances we used to produce 900 Metric Tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in a day. Now, it has expanded to generating more than 10 times the normal output and producing around 9500 Metric Tonnes per day."

"Our country is working through all the three ways- water, land, sky. On one hand, empty tankers are being flown to oxygen plants by Air Force planes, on the other, work on the construction of new oxygen plants too is being completed," he said. "Many plants manufacturing industrial oxygen are located in the eastern parts of the country, transporting oxygen from there to other states of the country requires many days," said PM.

PM Modi also spoke about the agricultural produce and the MSP. He said," The farmers produced record output & this time the country went on to procure record amount of crops. This time in many places farmers have got more than the MSP for mustard." Modi also talked about Kisan Rail.

Modi government on Sunday marked the completion of seven years in office, in this regard PM Modi said, "Over these years, the country has followed mantra of 'Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas'. All of us have worked every moment with dedication in the service of the country." He added ." When we witness that now India gives a befitting reply to those who conspire against us, then our confidence soars."

He talked about the various schemes launched by the centre including the Ayushman Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission among others and its impact on the public. "In these 7 years, more than as the Government or as the people, we worked together as Team India. Every citizen has tried to take a few steps forward in advancing the country. Yes! Where there are successes, there are also trials," said PM Narendra Modi.

