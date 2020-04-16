Meghalaya: Last Rites of First Coronavirus Victim Stalled After Locals Refuse to Allow Cremation

COVID-19 testing in North East. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Shillong (Meghalaya), April 16: A day after the death of 69-year-old doctor John L Sailo Ryntathiang in Shillong due to coronavirus, government of Meghalaya is facing problems with the cremation process. Local people have refused to allow the cremation, allegedly stating that the workers are not skilled and they do not have any kind of safety gear.

According to a NDTV report, Ryntathiang -- who happened to be Shillong's Bethany Hospital director -- was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and died on Wednesday morning. Along with him, six family members were also tested positive. Meghalaya Reports First COVID-19 Fatality After 69-Year-Old Doctor Dies, CM Conrad Sangma Expresses Condolences.

Following the death of the Shillong's doctor, trbal chieftains refused to allow burial of the ashes at hi farmhouse near Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district. The report protest began momentum after the local administration began the formalities for the last rites on Wednesday. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has stepped up and is trying to solve this crisis.

As per the details, Dr Ryntathiang had no travel history and speculations are on the rise that he might have contracted the disease from a silent carrier. With the first COVID-19 related death in state, the government has initiated a massive search for the infected person and announced a two-day curfew in the capital city.

The government claims that Dr Ryntathiang was in contact with more than 2,000 people. Till now, 45 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the northeast and two people have died. One fatality is from Shillong and the other is from Assam. Among the northeastern states, only Sikkim remains COVID-19-free.